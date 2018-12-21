close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Army annex Inter-Department Netball title

Sports

KARACHI: Army were crowned champions when they upstaged Pakistan Air Force (PAF) 45-32 in the final of the National Inter-Department Men’s Netball Championship held at the PSB Coaching Centre on Thursday. It was in fact a one-sided affair as Army kept advancing by taking a handy lead against their rivals who tried their level best to hamper the soldiers’ onward movement towards kissing the crown. Zahid Iqbal and Usman Bashir played a key role in Army’s convincing victory.

Meanwhile Wapda claimed third position when they crushed Police 58-16. Navy captured fifth position when they whipped Railways 31-10. Shazia Yousuf, Yasir Javed, Yasmeen Zareen, Adnan Ghouri, Aftab Iqbal, M Imran, Shoukat Mehmood, M Munir, Areeb Hussain and Fahad Ali Pirzada supervised the matches.Mudassar Arain, President Pakistan Netball Federation (PNF) graced the closing ceremony as chief guest.

