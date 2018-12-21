Ushna storms into ladies singles final

Japan’s Noguchi enters BB Tennis semis

By Abdul Mohi Shah

ISLAMABAD: One of favourites for Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ITF Futures Championships men’s singles title Rio Noguchi (Japan) checked into the semifinals with a hard-fought three-set win at the Islamabad Tennis Complex Courts Thursday.Ushna Suhail made it to the ladies singles final when she outclassed Sara Mansoor in the semifinal.

Noguchi got better of spirited Ray Ho (Chinese Taipei) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Even after losing the first set Noguchi fought back well in the next two, breaking Ray Ho serve twice to take the second set. The third set followed the same pattern as Japanese annexed the match at ease at the end. “He played well and has got good future ahead of him, I have gathered all my energies to win the match against Ray Ho,” Noguchi, said. UK-based Pakistan player Shamael Ch lost a good opportunity of making it to the semis. A bit of more effort and Chaudhry could have moved in the last-four stage. Niklas Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) ultimately defeated Chaudhry in three sets 6-4, 3-6, 6-2. Rio Noguchi (JPN) together with his countryman Ken Onishi (JPN) also moved into the final of men’s doubles with straight set win against Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (RUS)/Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) 6-4, 6-2.

In National Ladies event, Ushna Suhail beat Sara Mansoor in straight sets 6-3, 7-5. She would now face Sarah Mahboob in a title match. Sarah got better of Esha Jawad 6-2, 7-5. Bilawal Bhutto, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) watched matches for almost half an hour.

Later talking to media Bilawal said he was happy to see a good number of foreign players turning up for Benazir Bhutto International. “BB was always supportive of youth activities especially sports which according to her was necessary to bring the best out of them.”He praised Senator Taj Haider and Fazle Subhan for orgaising the event after the name of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed. “I would make all out efforts to promote tennis. Any proposal coming from Taj Haider would be given serious thought,” he said.

Results: Men’s singles (quarterfinals): Hamidreza Nadaf (IRI) bt Lorenzo Bocchi (ITA) [4] 7-6, 2-6, 7-5; Niklas Saida’lo Saidkarimov (UZB) bt Shamael Chaudhry (GBR) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2; Kai Wehnhelt (GER) bt Alexis Canter (GBR)7-5, 7-5; Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Ray Ho (TPE) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s doubles (semifinals): Anton Chekhov (RUS)/Kai Wehnelt (GER) bt Ti Chen (TPE)/Ray Ho (TPE) 7-5, 7-6; Ken Onishi (JPN)/Rio Noguchi (JPN) bt Alexander Pavlioutchenkov (RUS)/Vladimir Polyakov (RUS) 6-4, 6-2.

Ladies singles (semifinals): Ushna Suhail bt Sara Mansoor 6-3, 7-5; Sarah Mahboob bt Esha Jawad: 6-2, 7-5.

Boys singles u-18 (quarterfinals): Shoaib Khan bt Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2; Ahmed Asjad bt Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-4, 6-3; Ahmed Kamil bt Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0; Abdullah Adnan bt Musa Ch 6-0, 6-2;

Boys singles u-14 (semifinals): Hamza Roman bt M. Taha Aman 1-6, 6-4, 6-4; Sami Zeb bt Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0.