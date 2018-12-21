close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

PCB's U-13 tourney from 26h

Sports

December 21, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is organising U-13 Cricket Tournament 2018-19 at five cities of the country from December 26. These cities include Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad. Sixteen participating teams include Karachi, Hyderabad, Dera Murad Jamali (DMJ), Quetta, Peshawar, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Abbottabad, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur, Larkana, Sialkot, AJK, Faisalabad, and FATA will feature in the tournament. The 16 participating teams have been divided into four pools. The top team from each pool would qualify for the semifinals. The semifinals and final of the tournament will be played in Faisalabad.

