BD shock Windies to level T20 series

DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in their second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Thursday.

Shakib finished with 5-20, helping Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 175 runs and draw the series level after the hosts made 211-4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.Rovman Powell hit 50 off 34 balls but succumbed to pressure as West Indies folded their innings in 19.2 overs.

Opener Liton Das struck 60 off 34 balls while Mahmudullah Riyad (43 not out), Shakib (42 not out) and Soumya Sarkar (32) chipped in with useful cameos as Bangladesh posted their highest ever score in a Twenty20 international on home soil.

Bangladesh:

Tamim Iqbal c Cottrell b Allen 15

Liton Das b Cottrell 60

Soumya Sarkar c Brathwaite b Cottrell 32

Shakib Al Hasan not out 42

Mushfiqur Rahim c Allen b Thomas 1

Mahmudullah Riyad not out 43

Extras: (lb 4, w12, nb 2) 18

Total: (four wickets; 20 overs) 211

Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-38-2 (nb1), Thomas 4-0-43-1 (nb1), Brathwaite 4-0-43-0 (w5), Allen 4-0-29-1 (w2), Paul 4-0-54-0 (w5)

West Indies:

Evin Lewis c Liton b Hider 1

Shai Hope c Liton b Mehidy 36

Nicholas Pooran c Tamim b Shakib 14

Shimron Hetmyer c Saifuddin b Shakib 19

Rovman Powell c Tamim b Mustafizur 50

Darren Bravo c Mustafizur b Shakib 2

Carlos Brathwaite st Rahim b Shakib 7

Fabian Allen b Shakib 0

Keemo Paul c Ariful b Mustafizur 29

Sheldon Cottrell not out 3

Oshane Thomas b Mahmudullah 0

Extras: (lb 6, w8) 14

Total: (all out; 19.2 overs) 175

Bowling: Hider 4-0-33-1 (w1), Saifuddin 4-0-42-0, Mustafizur 4-0-50-2 (w6), Shakib 4-0-20-5 (w1), Mehidy 3-0-23-1. Mahmudullah 0.2-0-1-1

Result: Bangladesh win by 36 runs

Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan

Toss: West Indies.