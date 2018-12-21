BD shock Windies to level T20 series

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Shakib Al Hasan claimed his maiden five-wicket haul as Bangladesh beat West Indies by 36 runs in their second Twenty20 international in Dhaka on Thursday.
Shakib finished with 5-20, helping Bangladesh bowl out West Indies for 175 runs and draw the series level after the hosts made 211-4 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.Rovman Powell hit 50 off 34 balls but succumbed to pressure as West Indies folded their innings in 19.2 overs.
Opener Liton Das struck 60 off 34 balls while Mahmudullah Riyad (43 not out), Shakib (42 not out) and Soumya Sarkar (32) chipped in with useful cameos as Bangladesh posted their highest ever score in a Twenty20 international on home soil.
Bangladesh:
Tamim Iqbal c Cottrell b Allen 15
Liton Das b Cottrell 60
Soumya Sarkar c Brathwaite b Cottrell 32
Shakib Al Hasan not out 42
Mushfiqur Rahim c Allen b Thomas 1
Mahmudullah Riyad not out 43
Extras: (lb 4, w12, nb 2) 18
Total: (four wickets; 20 overs) 211
Bowling: Cottrell 4-0-38-2 (nb1), Thomas 4-0-43-1 (nb1), Brathwaite 4-0-43-0 (w5), Allen 4-0-29-1 (w2), Paul 4-0-54-0 (w5)
West Indies:
Evin Lewis c Liton b Hider 1
Shai Hope c Liton b Mehidy 36
Nicholas Pooran c Tamim b Shakib 14
Shimron Hetmyer c Saifuddin b Shakib 19
Rovman Powell c Tamim b Mustafizur 50
Darren Bravo c Mustafizur b Shakib 2
Carlos Brathwaite st Rahim b Shakib 7
Fabian Allen b Shakib 0
Keemo Paul c Ariful b Mustafizur 29
Sheldon Cottrell not out 3
Oshane Thomas b Mahmudullah 0
Extras: (lb 6, w8) 14
Total: (all out; 19.2 overs) 175
Bowling: Hider 4-0-33-1 (w1), Saifuddin 4-0-42-0, Mustafizur 4-0-50-2 (w6), Shakib 4-0-20-5 (w1), Mehidy 3-0-23-1. Mahmudullah 0.2-0-1-1
Result: Bangladesh win by 36 runs
Man of the Match: Shakib Al Hasan
Toss: West Indies.
