close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
AFP
December 21, 2018

Drone used to smuggle drugs into Kuwait

World

AFP
December 21, 2018

KUWAIT CITY: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested a man who used a drone to smuggle in drugs from a neighbouring country, the anti-narcotics department said Thursday. It said the department had seized four kilogrammes (nine pounds) of amphetamine and one kilogramme of hashish. Kuwait's interior ministry posted a picture of the drone and the drugs on its Twitter handle. The authorities have regularly reported drug seizures at the airport and border crossings, but this was the first time they say a drone was used. Drones are sold in Kuwait but authorisation is required from the interior ministry for their use. Under Kuwaiti law, operating a drone without permission can result in a three-year jail sentence or a 3,000-dinar ($10,000) fine.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From World