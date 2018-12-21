close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
REUTERS
December 21, 2018

Brazil’s former president stays in prison as top judges tussle over release

World

REUTERS
December 21, 2018

BRASÍLIA: Brazil’s leftist former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva remained in prison Wednesday as two supreme court judges issued competing orders over whether he should be released while he tries to get his graft conviction overturned. Lula, 73, was given unexpected hope earlier in the day when one of the judges, Marco Aurelio Mello, went against a 2016 decision by the full supreme court to say all nonviolent prisoners who had lost an initial appeal could be provisionally freed to challenge their convictions. That would have included Lula, who lost a first appeal and since April has been serving a 12-year sentence for accepting a bribe from a big Brazilian construction company in the form of a seaside apartment. But hours later, as Lula’s lawyers scrambled to have the bombshell order applied for their client, the chief justice of the supreme court, Jose Antonio Dias Toffoli, suspended Mello’s order. While that keeps Lula behind bars, it was not clear if the judicial tussle would end there.

