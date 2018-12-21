close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
AFP
December 21, 2018

Indian man dies before rape conviction quashed

World

AFP
December 21, 2018

NEW DELHI: An Indian man convicted 17 years ago of the rape of his daughter has been acquitted, months after he died pleading his innocence, his lawyer said Thursday. Kapil Kumar Beri was jailed in 1996 following a complaint by his daughter, who was then a minor and three-months pregnant. In 2001, on the basis of her statement, he was sentenced to ten years in prison. But in a country where cases can languish for years in administrative limbo, Beri’s acquittal did not come until Wednesday, 10 months after he died fighting to clear his name. The verdict, released on Thursday, castigated investigators for relying solely on the daughter’s statement. Beri, who spent five years in jail until his appeal was taken up by the Delhi High Court, had stated that his daughter had been kidnapped and raped by a boy living in their neighbourhood.

