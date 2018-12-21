close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
AFP
December 21, 2018

Egypt police kill 8 Islamists

World

AFP
December 21, 2018

CAIRO: Egyptian police have killed eight suspected Islamist militants in shootouts in and around Cairo, the interior ministry said Thursday. It said those killed belonged to the Hasm group, believed to be a breakaway faction of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, and added that four others were arrested in a raid on hideout in the capital. The operations in Cairo and the capital's Giza district were based on intelligence of planned attacks during celebrations for Coptic Christmas, which is marked on January 7, the ministry said in a statement. It did not give dates for the operations.

