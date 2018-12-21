‘Accountability to promote business’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad : The business community was the central plank for the economic development of Pakistan and the ongoing accountability process would promote conducive business environment as it would promote transparency, reduce corruption and improve ease of doing business in the country.
This was observed by Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability while addressing the business
community at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry. He said the purpose of accountability was not hunting and imprisoning people, but was aimed at promoting good governance and transparency in the country.
