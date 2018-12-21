Japanese calendars exhibition inaugurated at RAC

Rawalpindi : The Embassy of Japan in cooperation with the Rawalpindi Arts Council inaugurated the Japanese Calendars Exhibition 2019 at the Rawalpindi Arts Council here on Thursday.

Takashi Kurai, ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, inaugurated the exhibition together with the other distinguished guests. Japanese Calendars Exhibition is an annual feature of the cultural activities which is very popular among the people of Pakistan.

This year, around 100 calendars have been put on display in the exhibition with the cooperation of Japan Calendars Association and various Japanese companies. Ambassador Takashi Kurai, while speaking at the inaugural ceremony said that a variety of Japanese calendars have been put on display in this exhibition which represent the beauty as well as the true life image of Japan.

“Our purpose is to introduce various aspects of Japan to the people of Pakistan. The calendars put here today showcase a vibrant depiction of the Japanese heritage and cultural identity by reflecting images from traditional and contemporary arts, from sports, automobiles, nature, heritage and architecture to Japanese Kimono and Ikebana” said Ambassador Kurai.

Ambassador Kurai further added that today’s exhibition not only gives a picture of the socio-cultural development of Japan, but also exhibits the aesthetic features by Japanese calendar artists. “By looking at these calendars, the visitors can imagine Japan so near to their eyes even if it’s far way” said the Ambassador. Ambassador Kurai appreciated the cooperation extended by the Rawalpindi Arts Council for holding this exhibition.

Most of the calendars being displayed are produced by private Japanese companies, and most of them are printed on recycled paper which is a fine example of Japan’s efforts to be eco-friendly. After the exhibition, all the calendars will be distributed to the lucky visitors through lottery that will be conducted later on by the Embassy. The exhibition will remain open for the public till 28th December from 09:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.