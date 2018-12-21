Dietary guidelines for nutrition launched

Islamabad : The ‘Pakistan Dietary Guidelines for Better Nutrition’ (PDGN) – a set of comprehensive dietary guidelines that promote healthy eating practices in order to reduce the risk of diseases – was launched here Wednesday, calling upon people “to act” in order to attain a healthy and productive life that conforms to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

A joint initiative of the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform, and the Food and Agriculture Organisation, the guidelines have been prepared with inputs generated through an extensive nationwide consultative process. The PDGN places emphasis on consumption of safe and diversified nutritious foods including milk and milk products, meat and pulses, wholegrain cereals, vegetables and fruits, and decreasing the consumption of energy- dense foods such as deep fried foods, bakery products and processed foods. This will result in reduced consumption of fat, specifically saturated fat, oil, sugar and salt. There is a strong relationship between diet and disease, specially non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and others associated with poor dietary habits.

Presenting an overview of PDGN, FAO Representative in Pakistan Mina Dowlatchahi said, it is an opportune time to disseminate dietary guidelines as Pakistan is confronted with challenges of diet-associated diseases. It is a long-awaited document which has been formulated to guide the adoption of healthy dietary practices and lifestyles to overcome the widely prevalent nutritional and health problems.

Dr. Muhmmad Azeem Khan, Member Food Security and Climate Change, Planning Commission, said the document has been finalised in the light of feedback from numerous committees and renowned nutritionists. He added that despite self-sufficiency in food, Pakistan is confronted with challenges of hunger, malnutrition and disease which need to be addressed through sustainable, cost-effective and culturally acceptable nutrition interventions.