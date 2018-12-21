Govt keen to deal with illiteracy issue on war footings: Shafqat

Islamabad : Describing illiteracy as a bigger challenge prevailing in the country, federal education minister Shafqat Mehmood said on Wednesday that the government was working to execute a well- devised educational plan to deal with that issue on a war footing.

He also said uniform curriculum would be introduced.

“Prevailing disparity in various educational systems is causing inequalities and dividing mind which Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government will discourage,” he said during a conference on 'Claiming Pakistaniyat' jointly organised by the International Islamic University and Centre for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) on the Faisal Masjid campus of the university.

The minister said the government was working to end disparity in the educational systems of the country.

He said illiteracy figures in the country were disappointing, while the situation further deteriorated.

The minister said in previous decades, the country faced challenges of terrorism and injustice, which remained the leading hurdle to its progress.

“Pakistan is coming back on track after successfully dealing with internal subversions and offering numerous sacrifices for the peace of land and region,” he said.

The minister said love for country was leading attribute of the nation and this legacy of patriotism, enthusiasm was unique. Shafqat Mehmood said 'Pakistaniat' was the name of sharing happiness and grieves unconditionally.

He said Pakistan wanted peace in Afghanistan.

He also condemned the brutalities of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and said India was violating human rights in the valley and sabotaging peace process in the region.

Addressing the event, Chairman of the Centre for Global and Strategic Studies Lt. Gen (R) Zaheerul Islam thanked the minister for joining the event and appreciated the IIU for constructive collaboration with the centre.

He vowed to keep arranging such activities to promote ‘Pakitaniyat’ and patriotism in the country.

Dr. Masom Yasinzai, IIU rector said 56% youth is a precious asset of the country who must be introduced to entrepreneurship and advancements in the new technology. Addressing the Youth, Dr. Masoom said that “Do not get exploited, negative elements are selling the negative narrative, you need to save your energies and remain committed to your land and religion”.

He said 190 varsities in the country are the vital place to address societal issues and involve youth in nation-building.

He apprised that Paigham-e-Pakistan’s narrative of IIU has now reached in UN and the world has appreciated this peace narrative of the nation. He also stressed upon equal opportunities to women saying that they have imperative role country development.

Dr. Ahmed Yousif Al-Draiweesh, President IIU is keen to serve the Muslim world. He added that universities would have to come forward to make the youth focused on constructive points.

Dr. Al-Draiweesh maintained that literacy and progress of nation are hands to mingle and both must be top priorities to avoid future problems. He opined that youth have the power of changing the fate of the nation.

The IIU president called for Muslim unison and to devise a well-devised policy to deal with contemporary challenges.

The speakers also addressed on the topics including rising nationalism in Pakistan as a tool of public administration, the economic situation in Pakistan, the crisis of nation building in Pakistan, two nation theory and protecting human rights.