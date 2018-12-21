Prosecution dept inspections

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Public Prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din has said during 100 days of the government the monitoring wing of the Punjab Public Prosecution department conducted 34 inspections.

He said the rate of inspections increased almost 75pc more than the inspections made in previous governments. He said that the Public Prosecution department made tremendous inspections to different offices including district and tehsil prosecution offices, special courts and Prosecutor General Camp offices on all four benches of Lahore High Court, Lahore.