Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

Ceremony for Chinese students

Lahore

December 21, 2018

LAHORE: Punjab University Department of History & Pakistan Studies will organise a ceremony in honour of 15 students from China to do their PhD in the Department of History & Pakistan Studies on Friday (today) at 10am on its premises. Dr Najma Najam gave a detailed lecture on critical thinking in which students learned practically by different activities and statements. Dr Farah Malik said that the objective of the workshop was awareness regarding critical thinking, its importance and role in improving teaching and learning.

