‘PTI believes in people’s empowerment’

LAHORE: Head of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab region Umar Dar has said the PTI believes in the empowerment of people through a strong and effective local government system.

Talking to the PTI beat reporters here on Thursday, Umar Dar from district Sialkot said the wind of change had started under Prime Minister Imran Khan and the government would take all steps for the welfare of people. PTI Punjab leaders including Waqas Iftikhar and ticket holder of PP-146 Malik Zaman Naseeb were also present on the occasion. Umar Dar said the reports pertaining to his differences with party leader in Sialkot were not true. He said he had very good working relationship and coordination with PTI leader Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan whereas Bau Rizwan, PML-Q MPA from the district, was also held in great esteem by him. He said PTI was moving ahead along with its allies. Dar, to a question about the party’s plan to hold local government elections in Punjab, said PTI had a history of taking all steps to empower people. He said after forming government in KPK in 2013, the PTI held local body elections due to which its popularity witnessed a hike among people in the province. Eventually, the PTI made a landslide victory in the province. In the same way, he said the PTI was committed to delivering in Punjab and would also hold the local body polls. Regarding the defeat of PTI in Central Punjab region in the 2018 general elections, he said it was true that party performance in the districts of Sialkot, Gujranwala and Narowal was not very encouraging but historically, PML-N had been dominant in these areas most of the time. He said it was the credit of Imran Khan who removed the clout of Nawaz Sharif in Punjab and PTI emerged victorious from most of the cities in Punjab. In the Central Punjab zone as well, the recent victory of PTI in PP-168 by-polls shows the party was gaining stronger grounds.