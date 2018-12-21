Offices of four illegal housing schemes sealed

LAHORE: Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Thursday took action against four illegal housing schemes and sealed their site offices.

Action was taken as part of the ongoing drive against illegal and unapproved housing schemes in the provincial capital. Meanwhile, a three-day training camp concluded which was organised in collaboration with the Punjab Emergency Services Academy for imparting fire-fighting training to the LDA’s special squad of 40 officials, constituted on the directions of the DG for fire-fighting and rescue work in case of emergencies.

The LDA DG awarded shields and commendatory certificates to the officials who got the training. stalls sealed: The railways authorities have sealed 12 vending stalls at Lahore Railway Station for fleecing passengers and violating the agreement.

There were also complaints of the sale of substandard items and banned betel nuts while some of the stalls had also covered more space than originally allotted to them under the agreement.

Meanwhile, a cake-cutting ceremony to mark Christmas was held at the office of the Lahore railway divisional superintendent. Divisional Superintendent Sufyan Sarfraz, Christian staff and other officials participated in the event. Transfers, postings: Inpsector General of Police, Punjab, Amjad Javed Saleemi has issued transfer /posting orders of two police officers.

Capt. (r) Syed Hammad Abid, SSP Intelligence, CTD, Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Jhelum DPO, whereas, Jhelum DPO Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer has been closed to Central Police Office, Lahore.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 841 road accidents in all 36 districts of the province in the last 24 hours. Twelve people died and 903 suffered injuries. Out of the injured, 534 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals.