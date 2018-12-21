JI flays hike in power tariff

LAHORE: JI secretary-general Liaquat Baloch has criticised raise in electricity tariff and reports of a fresh mini-budget soon with new taxes.

Talking to the media at the funeral of the father of PTI central leader Ejaz Ahmed Ch here on Thursday, Baloch said the PTI had promised a change but the change it had brought was in the form of price spiral, rise in unemployment, increase in uncivilised behaviour and loose talk, besides numerous un-parliamentary practices.

He said the PTI government had intentionally given the idea of midterm elections in order to divert public attention from its incompetence and failures. However, he said the masses wanted the elected government to solve their problems.

Liaquat Baloch said the function of accountability courts was to decide corruption cases but the corrupt elements in three major political parties were so strong that they were misleading the general public and given an impression of victimisation.