Aleem for promotion of tourism in Walled City

LAHORE: Senior Punjab Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has directed that apart from preservation of national heritage steps be taken to further promote night tourism in and around the Walled City of Lahore.

The minister added in other cities of Punjab like Multan, Bhera, Kasur, Chakwal, etc. such heritage projects would be initiated and the masses be given awareness that such activities would be in the best interest of them. He observed these views while presiding over a meeting of Walled City Lahore Authority here on Thursday where Secretary Local Bodies, Commissioner & Deputy Commissioner Lahore and Director General WCL Authority were present along with other high ranking officers.

Abdul Aleem directed that apart from persevering national heritage residents of the Walled City also be given better living facilities and good standard of life. He said there is still wide scope for promotion of tourism activities in and around the Walled City and for this purpose awareness should be created among the masses so that they can put their share in the national service. He said international companies should be invited to put their efforts in promotion of better entertainment. He said that this content has quite rich heritage which is widely hailed and liked around the globe and people from other countries have great trend to visit here.

The senior minister directed for steps to remove encroachments in Walled City and ensure 100 per cent retrieval of government land. He said in the light of the directions of honorable courts there should be no relaxation to anybody in this regard and strict compliance should be ensured including the Walled City.

In the meeting, Abdul Aleem was given detailed briefing by Deputy Commissioner on the encroachment drive and told that so far government land of billions of rupees has been evacuated and steps taken in view of Google maps. She briefed about the operations conducted in Shah Alam and other markets of the City while their debris is also being removed at night. Director General of Walled City Authority Kamran Lashari told the meeting that with the collaboration of Unesco and other international institutions a number of steps have been taken for the rehabilitation of original condition of Shahi Qila and other buildings of inside the Walled City. He said by the end of March 2019 three major projects would be ready to be inaugurated which would bring big tourism as well.