Deputy mayor joins PTI

Waseem Qadir, Deputy Mayor from Ravi Town, formally joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in a meeting with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. A former MPA from the PML-N, Waseem Qadir who is currently one of the nine deputy mayors of Lahore, had recently left his party after an altercation with PML-N senior leader and Leader of the Opposition in Punjab Assembly Hamza Shahbaz. Dr Shahbaz Gill, chief spokesperson for Chief Minister, on Twitter, also shared a picture of Waseem Qadir meeting the CM with a caption that PTI toppled a PML-N wicket. Sources said Waseem Qadir was invited by the PTI local leadership for meeting with Usman Buzdar to formally announce joining the party. They said with longtime PML-N worker joining the PTI, efforts were on to carve out a forward bloc in PML-N in the local government setup.