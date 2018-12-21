Reforms aim to improve people’s lot: Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a marathon meeting at his office here on Thursday to review progress on 100-day plan.

He was given a briefing about six different departments with regard to 100-day plan. He also separately reviewed performance of literacy and non-formal basic education, special education, public prosecution, Zakat & Ushr, Auqaf and religious affairs and management and professional development department.

He scrutinised departmental steps taken for providing relief to the people along with their future strategy. The chief minister asked different questions about the performance of the provincial government departments and issued necessary directions to them. He directed that steps should be taken to directly benefit the people and solution of public problems should be

especially taken care of. The departments should work hard to achieve the targets and department reforms should be introduced by using innovative approach for facilitating the general public. The purpose of department reforms should be improving the quality of life of the masses, he added.

The chief minister said that first 100 days of the PTI government are painted with hard work, dedication and commitment. Public service is our only agenda, he added. The achievement of targets would be ensured by utilising the resources on human resource development because only those nations progress and prosper who develop their human resource according to national needs and aspirations.

The PTI government is giving particular attention to durable development and prosperity of the masses, he said. In the past, resources were wasted on exhibitory projects while our performance will speak for itself. We are the custodians of national resources. We will be accountable for every penny of the nation and no one will be allowed to siphon off any money, he said.

He expressed his satisfaction that the PTI government has set a new example of austerity adding that saved resources would be utilised on public welfare. He said that implementation of 100-day plan would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country. The Punjab government has identified its priorities and the province will be leading with regard to completion of this agenda of Prime Minister, he added. The public sector departments will provide necessary relief to the masses with their proactive performance and best performers will be encouraged as well. We will move towards new destinations by working hard and improving the quality of life of the disfranchised communities is our important agenda, he concluded.

Provincial minister for literacy & non-formal basic education Raja Rashid Hafeez, provincial minister special education Muhammad Akhlaq, minister for public prosecution Ch Zaheer-ud-Din, minister for Zakat & Ushr Shaukat Ali Lalika, minister for Auqaf & Religious Affairs Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah, provincial minister for management & professional development department Syed Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, administrative secretaries and high officials attended the meeting.