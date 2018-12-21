Minor was assaulted before being strangled

LAHORE: The initial postmortem report of the 9-year-old girl, who was killed in the Lohari Gate police area the other day, has shown that she was physically assaulted before being killed.

Police have taken into custody the girl’s paternal uncle and maternal aunt for investigations. However, police have yet to trace out the real culprit. A police official said the victim was dead when she was taken to hospital. Police have sent the samples of the victim for DNA which will help trace out the rapist-cum-killer.

The victim ‘A’ was strangled by undefined person/s in Mohalla Tailian. A case has been registered under Section 302 of PPC on the complaint of her father. Police have also recorded the statements of locals for investigation. It is worth mentioning here the relations between the victim’s mother and father had soured and her mother had gone to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah. The SP City said the culprit would be arrested soon.

found dead: A 22-year-old student of a private medical college was found dead in a private hostel under ambiguous circumstances in the Hair police jurisdiction on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Abdul Samad, a resident of Charsaddah. He was in the final year. His roommate told police that Abdul Samad had come to the hostel late and slept but never woke up in the morning. Forensic experts reached the scene and collected evidences. Further investigation is under way to ascertain whether he had died of heart attack or due to some poisonous substance.

suicide: A 14-year-old boy committed suicide over unknown issue in the Nishtar Colony police limits on Thursday. The victim has been identified as Saad, a resident of Madina Homes, Nishtar Colony. He hanged himself from a fan. His family rushed him to hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. Police are investigating the reason behind his suicide.