CITY PULSE: Badtameez

T2F is hosting director Syed Arsalan’s one-act farce based on Anton Chekov’s ‘The Bear’ and titled ‘Badtameez’ at 8pm on December 21 (today). Call 021-35389043 for more information.

Synthetic Forms

The Full Circle Gallery is hosting Mazher Qureshi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Synthetic Forms’ from December 21 (today) to December 31. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.

Hues of Diversity II

The ArtCiti Gallery will hold the 2nd International Watercolour Master Show in collaboration with the International Watercolor Society Pakistan at 6pm on December 21 (today) in the Jasmine Hall of the Beach Luxury Hotel. The ‘Hues of Diversity II’ exhibition will run at the gallery from December 22 to December 24. Call 021-35250495 for more information.

Dyed in the Wool

The Sanat Initiative is hosting Saddam Khan Murad’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Dyed in the Wool’ from December 26 to January 2. Call 0300-8208108 for more information.

Pani Hai Zindagi

The ArtChowk Gallery is hosting a photography exhibition titled ‘Pani Hai Zindagi’ from December 29 to January 7. Conceived in collaboration with environmentalist Tofiq Pasha Mooraj, the show is the response to the gallery’s open call for photographs from all over Pakistan. Call 021-35300482 for more information.

The Glory of the Garden

The Koel Gallery is hosting David Chalmers Alesworth’s solo art exhibition titled ‘The Glory of the Garden’ until January 3. Call 021-35831292 for more information.

all that is, is held.

The Canvas Gallery is hosting Ayessha Quraishi’s solo art exhibition titled ‘all that is, is held.’ until December 27. Call 021-35861523 for more information.

Mystical Prism

The MainFrame Gallery is hosting Salman Hunzai’s solo art exhibition titled ‘Mystical Prism’ until December 26. Call 021-35824455 for more information.

Proximity: Conversation 1

The Chawkandi Art Gallery is hosting Shazia Qureshi and Danish Ahmed’s art exhibition titled ‘Proximity: Conversation 1’ until December 23. Call 021-35373582 for more information.