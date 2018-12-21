Rangers arrest three ‘extortionists’ in Korangi

The Rangers on Thursday claimed to have arrested three suspected extortionists during a raid in Korangi.

The three suspects, identified as Saqib Abdi, Talha Abid and Saqib Muhammad, were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in the Korangi area, a Rangers spokesperson said, adding that during initial interrogations, they confessed to harassing a jeweller whose car they had attacked in Korangi on December 5. They later phoned him on December 8 and demanded an extortion amount of Rs20 million.

The suspects also allegedly warned the jeweller of dire 1consequences if he failed to pay them the demanded money. Following the threatening calls, the jeweller approached the paramilitary force and informed them about the extortion calls.

According to the spokesperson, the Rangers successfully traced the suspects and arrested them while seizing their arms and ammunition. The suspects were later handed over to the police for the initiation of legal proceedings.