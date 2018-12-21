‘Balloting for shop allotments to start next week’

The process of providing alternate shops to traders affected by the anti-encroachment drive will start within a week and balloting for shop allotments will be held in the commissioner’s office with representatives of markets present, said Mayor Wasim Akhtar.

Addressing members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry on a visit to the KCCI office on Thursday, the mayor said that while Empress Market traders were affected by the anti-encroachment drive, a lot of illegal activities were also happening there as well.

“We have to bear some loss in order to make things correct in the city,” he said. “We will give alternate to our tenants. This being a human issue, we will not leave these people helpless.” According to the mayor, the Supreme Court had directed the KMC to complete the anti-encroachment work in 15 days but the municipal body asked for a month’s time so that people who would be affected would have time to prepare.

He said encroachment was not the product of a single day but a 50-year-old problem that had to be tackled someday. The court had declared it wrong that shops were built on parks’ land as this was not the place for commercial activities. That’s why these have been removed, he said.

The mayor added that all those who utilised government land wrongly will get nothing. “KMC had given them 4x4 shops and they did all illegal and wrong works like establishing hotels, warehouses and ice factories which was not right in any way.”

Akhtar said that the authority was not bound to provide tenants any alternatives, it could’ve simply gone the legal route and demolish shops after issuing tenants vacation notices, but it was providing alternate shops on humanitarian basis.

According to the mayor, hawkers’ zones should be established for push carts owners and other such vendors so they also have the opportunity to earn a respectable livelihood. “I have limited powers and am still working on improvement in the city. Traders in Karachi should also know this.”

He asked the KCCI to donate or help in removing the debris after in the city. Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman and other KMC officers along with office bearers of KCCI were also present on this occasion.