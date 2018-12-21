Father, son shot dead in Surjani Town

A man and his son were shot dead outside their residence in Surjani Town on Thursday. The incident took place in Saiful Marri Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station.

The victims were identified as 55-year-old Anwar Masih and 23-year-old Salman Masih. According to police officials, Anwar was an employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and he was killed when he tried to catch some suspects who had attacked his elder son Adnan alias Shan who only received minor injuries during the incident.

Adnan was returning home from his shop when he was intercepted by four armed suspects near the house, the police claimed, adding that a scuffle broke out between Adnan and the suspects.

Upon hearing Adnan shouting, his father and younger brother came out of the house and tried to get hold of the suspects, upon which the suspects opened fire on them, leaving Anwar and Salman seriously injured. The suspects fled the scene after the firing while the two wounded men were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

The police officials also revealed that in his statement, Adnan claimed that the suspects had intercepted him to mug him and they also snatched his mobile phone. The officials, however, said the police were investigating the case from various angles.