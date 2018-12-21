Private schools told off for not filing revised fee challans

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday took exception to private schools’ managements failing to file the details of revised fee challans issued to students as per the approved fee structure, observing that the court will appoint an auditor to verify the accounts of the institutes.

The SHC was hearing a contempt-of-court application filed by parents against the non-implementation of the court’s order that had declared private educational institutions’ move of increasing fee by over five per cent as illegal.

Bushra Jabeen and other petitioners had filed the application against private schools, the director of private schools and others over the non-implementation of the court’s orders.

Their counsel told the SHC that on September 3 the court had declared increasing tuition fees by private educational institutions over and above five per cent from the last fee schedule as illegal and directed the institutes to either refund the excess amount to the students or adjust them in future fees.

They said that despite the court’s directives, the managements of private schools are issuing increased fees challan and that the education department has failed to implement the court’s decision in letter and spirit.

They requested the SHC to take action against the administrations of the private schools that are not following the court’s orders and to direct the education department to ensure implementation of the directives in letter and spirit.

The SHC’s full bench headed by Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi inquired the director of private schools about the details of the approved fee structure of private schools, wanting to know whether or not it has been implemented.

The court observed that private schools are collecting fees that have been increased more than five per cent despite the court warning them that contempt proceedings will be initiated against the institutes found to be violating its orders.

The SHC directed the education department to submit the complete record of the approved fee structure of private schools since 2005 and to submit the details of the action taken against the institutes that have been violating the approved fee structure and the court’s orders by December 3.

The parents’ counsel said the fee structure presented in court by the private schools is factually incorrect and they are charging different amounts from students in the same grade. He said the respondent schools are not issuing proper revised fee vouchers despite the lapse of considerable time from the announcement of the court order.

The court directed the private schools to submit a report with regard to the issuance of revised fee challans to the students as per the approved fee structure in the light of the court’s orders by January 14. The bench also restrained private schools from taking any coercive action against students and directed them to allow students to take their examinations.

Back in September, the SHC’s full bench had declared that increasing private schools’ tuition fee more than five per cent of the last fee schedule is illegal, directing the institutions to either refund the excess amount or adjust it in future fees within three months.

The court issued a detailed order on the petitions of parents who had challenged the increase in tuition fees by 12 to 60 per cent in violation of the Sindh Private Educational Institutions (Regulation and Control) Ordinance of 2001. The bench said its verdict shall apply in rem to all the students and private institutions that are governed under the Ordinance and its Rules of 2005.