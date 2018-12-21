12 police stations to be moved from amenity plots

Twelve police stations in Karachi will be shifted to new locations because they are currently established on amenity plots, where their existence cannot be regularised in view of the orders of the Supreme Court to preserve amenity spaces in the city.

The decision to this effect was reached on Thursday during the meeting of the governing body of the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) with Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani in chair.

The meeting, which was also attended by KDA Director General Samiuddin Siddiqui and Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shalwani, considered, among 26 different items on the agenda, an application of the Sindh police to regularise the existence of 36 different police stations in the metropolis on the land belonging to the city’s uplift authority.

The meeting was informed that 12 such plots as mentioned on the application of the provincial police force are amenity spaces, six are commercial plots, two are privately-owned pieces of land and three other plots have nothing to do with the KDA.

Regarding the commercial plots, the governing body decided that firstly, their market value will be determined, and then a meeting will be held with senior police officers to sort out the issue amicably.

The LG minister said that it is the resolve of the provincial government to establish model police stations in Karachi where the public can get all the facilities pertaining to police service under one roof.

For this the KDA will accommodate the existence of police stations in the city to whatever maximum extent the law allows, arranging alternative lands to shift the stations.

Illegal occupation

The meeting expressed concerns over the illegal occupation of different plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar Block-6, and directed the relevant officials to compile a comprehensive report on the issue.

They said the report should contain the details of the total number of plots in the locality, the plots under occupation, the period during which the occupation of land took place and also the details of the officials concerned under whose charge this occupation occurred.

Budget estimates

The meeting decided that the budget estimates of the KDA for the financial years 2017-18 and 2018-19 as well as the revised estimates for 2016-17 will be approved after getting the necessary opinion from the finance and law departments. Until then, only necessary expenses on the part of the KDA will be allowed, including disbursal of salaries to employees, payment of pension to retired staffers, fuel expenses, reimbursement of medical expenses and payment of utility bills.

Prescribed charges

The meeting did not approve a proposal to increase prescribed charges for plot owners against various services, including computerised verification of documents and plot and security fees, as they would undermine the legitimate financial interests of the public.

The meeting decided that the proposal should be resubmitted after due revision in a manner that there are no such charges for residential plots of up to 80 square yards and there is a minimal fee for owners of plots of 120 square yards.

Parking plaza

The meeting decided that the project of the Saddar parking plaza and the matters pertaining to different plots of Lines Area will be handed over to the Lines Area Resettlement Project, as decisions on these issues pertaining to the Lines Area locality will from now on be taken by the latter.

Residential schemes

The meeting approved four new residential schemes of KDA in the city, as feasibility studies of all these projects will be submitted before the next meeting of the authority’s governing body.

Charter of demands

The governing body also approved a number of items given on the charter of demands submitted by the collective bargaining agency of the labourers of the KDA earlier this year. Decisions on some other items contained in the charter of demands were deferred until further consultations are held with the relevant law and banking officials.

Grounds for NGOs

A decision regarding the handing over of different KDA grounds to NGOs was deferred until the next meeting of the governing body, until which time all the legal and other necessary aspects of the issue will be compiled.

The LG minister said the governing bodies of different civic agencies were being reactivated so that their affairs can be dealt with in a lawful manner. He said the meeting of the KDA’s governing body will be held once every three months.