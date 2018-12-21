Pakistan lags behind in women’s rights: PTI leader

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial leader Meraj Humayun on Thursday said that Pakistan has failed to protect women's rights despite proper legislation for gender equality in the country.

Speaking at a press conference here, Meraj Humayun said that the Gender Gap Index Report 2018 had ranked Pakistan 148th. She said that women's role had been acknowledged for development.

The former provincial lawmaker added that the UN also stressed women's empowerment for sustainable development. She lamented that Pakistan had always shown lack of seriousness to this effect.

Meraj Humayun said that Pakistan's approach towards women's empowerment had been a cause of concern for the rights organisations inside the country and abroad. She also suggested means to the government for implementation of the legislation for women's empowerment.

Meraj Humayun asked the government to identify weakness at the departments, ministries, and commissions level and take remedial steps. She said that proper data should be collected at the district level to identify the provinces that lag behind and thus damage the country's image at the international level. The PTI leader said that the government should take civil society into confidence and take sincere steps for gender equality.