KP schools, wedding halls to have mandatory parking areas

PESHAWAR: The district government has asked the towns to formulate rules and regulations for parking areas of private schools and wedding halls.

District Nazim Muhammad Asim Khan chaired a meeting to this effect. Town-I Executive Engr Rashidullah Khattak, Assistant Director Property Kamran Khan Bangash and other officials were present at the meeting.

The meeting decided that private schools should have 45 percent of the parking area while wedding halls will have 200 percent parking area. Muhammad Asim Khan told the meeting that most of the traffic problems in residential areas were due to the lack of parking lots at the private schools and wedding halls.

He cited the Warsak Road, Grand Trunk Road, University Road, Dilazak Road, Kohat Road, Charsadda Road and Walled City as examples of this problem. The meeting declared arrangement of parking for private schools and wedding halls mandatory in all four towns. The district nazim directed the officials to approve the construction maps only if these had the respective 45 percent and 200 percent of the total area for parking.