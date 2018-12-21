Hamza faces Sami in under-14 final

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Hamza Roman set up the title clash with Sami Zeb in under-14 category of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ranking tennis tournament at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.
Hamza won against M Taha Aman 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Sami Zeb thrashed Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-finals.Similarly, Ali Zain beat Jamal Shah 1-4, 4-1, 4-1 and Hamza smashed Haziq Asim 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-finals of boys’ under-10 category.
In the quarter-finals of under-18 singles, Shoaib Khan beat Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2, Ahmed Asjad overpowered Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, Ahmed Kamil thrashed Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0 and Abdullah Adnan defeated Musa Choudhry 6-0, 6-2.
KARACHI: Hamza Roman set up the title clash with Sami Zeb in under-14 category of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ranking tennis tournament at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.
Hamza won against M Taha Aman 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Sami Zeb thrashed Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-finals.Similarly, Ali Zain beat Jamal Shah 1-4, 4-1, 4-1 and Hamza smashed Haziq Asim 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-finals of boys’ under-10 category.
In the quarter-finals of under-18 singles, Shoaib Khan beat Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2, Ahmed Asjad overpowered Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, Ahmed Kamil thrashed Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0 and Abdullah Adnan defeated Musa Choudhry 6-0, 6-2.