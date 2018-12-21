Hamza faces Sami in under-14 final

KARACHI: Hamza Roman set up the title clash with Sami Zeb in under-14 category of Benazir Bhutto Shaheed ranking tennis tournament at the PTF Complex in Islamabad on Thursday.

Hamza won against M Taha Aman 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 and Sami Zeb thrashed Uzair Khan 6-0, 6-0 in the semi-finals.Similarly, Ali Zain beat Jamal Shah 1-4, 4-1, 4-1 and Hamza smashed Haziq Asim 4-0, 4-0 in the semi-finals of boys’ under-10 category.

In the quarter-finals of under-18 singles, Shoaib Khan beat Sami Zeb 6-2, 6-2, Ahmed Asjad overpowered Nalain Abbas 1-6, 6-4, 6-3, Ahmed Kamil thrashed Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0 and Abdullah Adnan defeated Musa Choudhry 6-0, 6-2.