Uzbekistan crush Nepal in HSO

LAHORE: Uzbekistan overpowered Nepal by 6-1 on the fourth day of the Haier Hockey Series Open (HSO) here at the National Hockey Stadium on Thursday.

The win also enabled Uzbekistan to move ahead of Kazakhstan on points table.Uzbekistan dominated the first-half but could not capitalize on the chances they created. Khakimov scored the opener for Uzbeks when he converted a penalty corner with a good flick.

They added one more in the third quarter when Khaytboev scored a field goal in the 36th minute. But Nepal recovered and created many chances in the last nine minutes of the third quarter.

One of their raids resulted in a penalty stroke in the 41st minute. Roman Rana’s push was being anticipated by goalkeeper Uzakov but the ball scrambled over the goalline off his arm.However, the more experienced Uzbek side then scored four more goals in the last 10 minutes to make it a tennis score.Man-of-the-Match Ruslan Karimov scored two open play goals, while captain Kalandarov and Sultanov availed penalty corners.