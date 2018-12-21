Leisure Leagues Season 5 begins

KARACHI: The fifth season of the Leisure Leagues has started with two eight-team leagues being organised, at Karachi United Football Stadium and Sixteen Star Football Ground.

The eight teams participating in the league at Karachi United Football Stadium are Joga Bonito, Junooni FC, Steeds, Glory Days, DK United, En Feugo FC, Arabian FC and Killer FC.Junooni FC started their campaign in style with a convincing 5-2 win against Killer FC. Wajih Ahmed scored twice, while Faahis Khan, Moiz Khan and Shahab Rafique Ahmed scored one goal each.

Anab Noor and Yousuf scored one each for the losing side.Meanwhile, Hassan Sikander and Hamza Saeed Barry scored one goal each to help Glory Days record a 2-0 win against DK United.

In another match, Abdul Basit scored a brace to help his team Steeds beat Arabian FC 2-1. Mohammad Asif scored one for the losing side.The match between Joga Bonito and En Fuego FC ended in a 1-1 draw. Mohammad Hassan and Saad scored one goal each for their respective teams.

The teams featuring in the league at Sixteen Star Ground are RF United, FC Evolution, Revolution, Warriors FC, Friends United, Zaim FC, NeyMagic and Bismillah FC. The opening match between Warriors FC and NeyMagic ended in a goalless draw.

Friends United and Evolution FC also failed to score a goal against each other. The match between Zaim FC and Warriors FC also didn’t see any goal scored.RF United defeated Revolution 2-1 with Hamza scoring two goals for the winning side. Jahangir scored for the losing side.