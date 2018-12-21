Rashid, Shahnoor break into Asian shooting rankings

KARACHI: Rashid Idrees and Shahnoor Iqbal broke into Asian shooting rankings in December due to their improved performances in Asian Championships in Kuwait last month.

Rashid stands 22nd in 10 meter Air Pistol category and Shahnoor is 42nd in Skeet category for women.In the 8th Shotgun Championships in Kuwait last month, Shahnoor qualified for the finals. She scored 101 points in the qualification round and 15 in the finals in Skeet women (junior) category.

In the 11th Asian Air-gun Championships in Kuwait last month, Rashid qualified for the finals by scoring 573-15x points in the qualification round of 10m Air Pistol category. He scored 136.6 points in the finals to claim the seventh position. Ghulam Mustafa Bashir is ranked 5th.

Khalil Akhtar retained his 12th position in 25-metre Rapid Fire Pistol category.In 10-metre Air Rifle category for women, Minhal Sohail fell to the 75th position, while Nadira Raees dropped from 99th to 109th spot.

In 50-metre 3-Position Rifle category for men, Ghufran Adil rose one place to the 23rd position. Nadira fell two positions to 60th place in 50-metre 3-Positions for women. In 10-metre Air Rifle category, Zeeshan-ul-Farid fell to the 69th place, while Ghufran plunged to the 90th rank.

In Skeet category, Usman Chand retained his seventh position. In Trap category, Farrukh Nadeem fell to the 22nd place, and Aamer Iqbal dropped to the 29th.In 10-metre Air Rifle category for women, Nadira slipped to 99th, while Aqsa Ghufran lost one place to stand at 143rd spot.