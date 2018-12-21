close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
AFP
December 21, 2018

Canadian gets 40 years for IS-inspired plot against New York

World

AFP
December 21, 2018

NEW YORK: A Canadian man who plotted to bomb the New York subway and Times Square and "create the next 9/11" in support of the Islamic State group was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 years in prison. Abdulrahman El Bahnasawy, 20, of Mississauga, Canada, pleaded guilty two years ago to seven counts of terrorism-related offenses following his arrest in May 2016. But the charges against him were kept under seal until October 2017 while US authorities sought other participants in the plot.

