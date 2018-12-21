close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
AFP
December 21, 2018

Drones brings Gatwick Airport to standstill

World

AFP
December 21, 2018

GATWICK AIRPORT, United Kingdom: London Gatwick Airport was forced to suspend all flights on Thursday due to drones flying over the airfield, causing misery for tens of thousands of stuck passengers just days before Christmas.

Flights into Gatwick, south of the British capital, were diverted to other airports while passengers waiting to take off faced gruelling delays. Gatwick is the eighth-busiest airport in Europe and sits behind Mumbai as the world’s busiest single runway air hub.

A cat-and-mouse manhunt is under way to catch the drone operator. Two drones were first spotted flying over the airport at around 9:00 pm (2100 GMT) on Wednesday. The airfield briefly reopened at 3:00 am on Thursday, but had to be closed again following further sightings.

"All flights to and from Gatwick are suspended due to ongoing drone activity around the airport. Unfortunately, there are significant delays and cancellations to all flights," the airport said.

"We apologise to everyone affected, but the safety of all our passengers and staff is our number one priority." Some 10,000 passengers were affected on Wednesday night, and a further 110,000 were due to either take off or land at the airport on 760 flights on Thursday.

