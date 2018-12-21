Back to Basant?

The Punjab government has announced that the festival of Basant will be celebrated in Lahore this year, after an eight-year ban. The decision has met with a mixed reaction, with many welcoming the move which would restore an essential part of the heritage and put back on the calendar an event that draws in people from around the world and unites those in the Punjab capital across lines of class and belief. As would be expected, others have warned against the dangers of flying kites and issued reminders of the gory deaths that have taken place as a result of throats cut by razor-sharp string. The matter has also been raised in the Lahore High Court by a petitioner who has sought a stay on the government’s orders.

The eventual outcome is awaited. But, as excitement rises in Lahore, there is a need to take a balanced view of the situation. As the government spokesman has emphasised, Basant pulled in significant revenue for hotels, cafes and many who rented their rooftops in the old city of Lahore for Basant parties. The industry of kite-making also employed tens of thousands of people, including many home based workers, who have since struggled to draw an income. The government has also said that presenting a softer image of the country is important. We should recall that Basant and the tradition of kite-flying goes back centuries. It would be unfortunate if the city of Lahore was cut off permanently from its cultural past, especially as there is suspicion that the ban was linked to repeated efforts by conservative elements to depict Basant as a Hindu festival. In reality, Basant belongs to all the people of Lahore, even though the increasingly ostentatious celebrations seen in the recent past in some ways made a break from the innocence of past eras.

Having said this, there is an obvious need to ensure safety. In the Indian city of Ahmadabad a huge Basant festival takes place annually with almost no reports of casualties. We need to study the measures put in place in that city. The imported chemicals used to turn string into a dangerous weapon must be banned and there should be restrictions on the kind of string that can be used even if no chemicals are involved. In addition, perhaps some zones in the city can be declared kite-free or other such measures considered. Sensibly enough, the Punjab government has already set up a committee to look into these matters. We hope that at the end of the day the only secular festival on our calendar can return to the city which has through the decades embraced it with huge passion and that the skies of Lahore will once more be filled with the colour that had disappeared over the last decade.