Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

Misuse of vehicles

Newspost

Official vehicles are provided to government employees so that they can use them to perform an official duty. However, I see a number of official vehicles parked in front of commercial centers, plazas, weekly bazaars, educational institutions and other places during office hours. This means that the employee for whom the car is designated has allowed his family to use the vehicle for outings or other daily chores.

This a flagrant misuse of state resources. Are these official vehicles meant to be used as taxis to pick and drop children and siblings of the person in authority position? Who will take notice of this open misuse of state resources?

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

