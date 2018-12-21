A condemnable action

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
A private news channel’s cameraman was recently attacked by the guards of former PM Nawaz Sharif. Incidents of violence against journalists are regularly taking place in Pakistan.
The authorities need to take strict action against those who are responsible for beating the cameraman.
Zulfiqar Mari
Islamabad
