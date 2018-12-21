close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
December 21, 2018

A condemnable action

Newspost

December 21, 2018

A private news channel's cameraman was recently attacked by the guards of former PM Nawaz Sharif. Incidents of violence against journalists are regularly taking place in Pakistan.

The authorities need to take strict action against those who are responsible for beating the cameraman.

Zulfiqar Mari

Islamabad

