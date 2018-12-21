close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 21, 2018

Basant celebrations

Newspost

December 21, 2018

The Punjab government has decided to lift the ban on Basant and revive the festival in Feb 2019. It is hoped that the revival of an important festival will play a vital role in economic growth.

Umar Bin Abdul Aziz

Rawalpindi

*****

The ban on basant was placed in light of deaths related to the festival. Not that the ban has been lifted, does the government have any plan to provide safe and secure space to people to celebrate the festival?

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost