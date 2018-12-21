Basant celebrations

The Punjab government has decided to lift the ban on Basant and revive the festival in Feb 2019. It is hoped that the revival of an important festival will play a vital role in economic growth.

Umar Bin Abdul Aziz

Rawalpindi

*****

The ban on basant was placed in light of deaths related to the festival. Not that the ban has been lifted, does the government have any plan to provide safe and secure space to people to celebrate the festival?

Wakeel Khan

Rawalpindi