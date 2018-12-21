Another budget

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that the government is likely to present a mini budget in January 2019. This means that ordinary people should now brace themselves for more taxes and price hikes. Prime Minister Imran Khan has repeatedly said that he will support small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as these provide job opportunities and generate economic activity. However, what the government has been doing is making it difficult for SMEs to run their businesses. After the PTI’s first budget, SMEs were hit by an unprecedented increase in prices of gas and petroleum products. It was a severe blow to SMEs, but many sustained by sacrificing their profit margin. If the government is planned to impose more taxes, what will be the fate of SMEs? For me, it is disappointing to see that the party whose slogan had been to establish a welfare state is not doing anything for the public.

Imran A Siddiqui

Rawalpindi