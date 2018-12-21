UK retail sales boosted

London: British retail sales rebounded strongly in November as shoppers bagged Black Friday bargains, official data showed on Thursday.Total sales jumped 1.4 percent compared to October, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) calculated, with non-food items helped by heavy price discounts.

That beat analysts´ consensus forecast for a modest 0.3-percent increase. "Retailers reported strong growth on the month due to Black Friday promotions in November," the ONS said in a statement.

On so-called Black Friday, retailers slash the cost of certain items at the start of the festive period to try and add sparkle to their Christmas performance. Black Friday took place this year on November 23.