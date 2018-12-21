close
Fri Dec 21, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 21, 2018

Forex reserves jump to $14.584bln

Business

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose 6.04 percent to $14.584 billion during the week ended December 14 following inflows received from Saudi Arabia, the central bank said on Thursday.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased to $8.04 billion from $7.260 billion. “SBP received inflows of $1 billion from Saudi Arabia. After taking into account outflows relating to external debt and other official payments, SBP reserves increased by $788 million during the week,” the SBP said in a statement.The forex reserves held by commercial banks rose to $6.536 billion from $6.493 billion in the `preceding week.

