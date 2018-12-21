‘Private SEZs to be treated like state-owned’

ISLAMABAD: The private Special Economic Zones (SEZs) will be provided facilitation on the lines of government-owned SEZs, including provision of tax exemption and one-window operation to further ease the doing of business in the country, an official said on Thursday

“We have so far received nine applications from private sector to set up private SEZs in different cities of Punjab, which are being considered for further approval,” a senior Board of Investment (BoI) official said while talking to Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

The official said the BoI was working on 100 days’ reforms agenda with a deadline of January 20 for executing 35 reforms to attract maximum foreign investment in the country.

“Around 75 percent of work on 100 days' reforms agenda had been completed and all the concerned institutions including Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Employees Old- Age Benefits Institutions (EOBI) are also on-board for adopting the integrated approach for ease of doing business reforms.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had been concerned over the ease of doing business, had also called a meeting to review the 100 days’ reforms.

Replying to a question, he said the BoI is committed to facilitate the foreign investors to attract maximum foreign direct investment in the Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to be established under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

“The foreign investors in SEZs will get the facility for plant and machinery import without customs duty in all four provinces of the country,” the senior official said. He added that countries including China, Germany, and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were interested to invest in the SEZs in different regions of the country.

He further informed that Pakistan was among top 10 countries of the world that have significantly improved their investment laws, providing facilities for foreign investors.

“Through a proactive approach, we are mainly focusing to achieve the FDI target of $15 billion by 2025,” the official said adding, the priority of the BoI was to revive the confidence of foreign businessmen to boost investment in the country.