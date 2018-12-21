While borrowing a bailout, beware of its fallout

LAHORE: The consumers are having nightmares after reports of further increase in power tariff and new indirect taxation measures through another mini budget the government is quite likely to introduce shortly in order to qualify for International Monetary Fund Monetary (IMF) bailout programme.

The inflation has doubled in the post election period while instable rupee value indicates another wave of price hikes.

Pakistan in fact has not been able to benefit even from the extremely low crude oil rates that have come down from an average of $65/barrel few months back to $50/barrel currently.

In rupee terms when the dollar was trading at Rs118 against the rupee, the price of $65/barrel translated into Rs7670 while at $50/barrel the price at Rs118/dollar would have been Rs5900.

But at the current value of Rs140/dollar the price jumps up to Rs7000. So against a 28 percent decline in global crude oil rates the Pakistani consumers would get a benefit of only 9 percent.

For most other importable products or commodities the increase in cost would be higher than the decline in rupee value as sales tax of 17 percent would have to be added on the duty-paid value of each import.

The prices of locally produced products would also increase, though less than imports, as imported inputs are used in almost all products produced in the country. The impact would be lower if all inputs are local but the power and transport expenses would increase because these two services rely on imported fuels.

The tragedy for the consumers however is that their incomes have not increased during this high inflation period. In fact many families are under stress as the job market is on the decline. The closure of textile factories continues unabated despite abnormal relief provided by the government on energy front.

Even the exporters are shedding jobs as the cumulative growth of textiles in the first six months of this fiscal is in the negative. The cement sector has lost 20 percent of the domestic market that reduced job opportunities in construction sector instead of increasing jobs.

The 42 industries and sectors linked to construction activities are also posting decline. Car sales and production are down and their rates are constantly rising. Tractor production has come to standstill as farmers lack resources to buy these machines.

The motorcycle sales are slowing down as their prices continue to increase. The agriculture sector is also not in good shape. Cotton production remained much below target. The sugarcane crop is ready for cultivation since October 15 but 80 percent of the sugar mills have not yet started crushing so the farmers are suffering.

There is sugar glut in the market but the sugar rates are still higher than the global market. Sugar industry is a pampered child as most of the mills belong to political families.

Wheat cultivation this year is much below target. Water shortages are an additional problem the present regime is facing. Not only the poorer segments of society but even the middle income families are finding it hard to make both ends meet.

Their house rents increase every year by 8 percent as per law. Their transportation charges are also on the rise. Their kitchen fuel rates are at historic high. Their kitchen budget has swelled appreciably as have the healthcare expenses. Their salaries have declined appreciably in the last six months in dollar terms.

Junior executives drawing Rs52000/year back then could convert it into $500 now the same salary is equivalent to $371. The government may have some plans for improvement but the damage that has been done to consumers’ purchasing power will require a growth of 7 percent in the next five years to the level they enjoyed in 2016-17. That too is linked to a stable rupee and lower inflation.