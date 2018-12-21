Rupee stays flat

The rupee traded flat against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on Thursday, dealers said. The rupee closed at 138.94 against the dollar, unchanged from the previous close.

Dealers said that market saw a lackluster trading activity.

In the open market, the rupee suffered losses due to renewed dollar demand. It closed at 140.40 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s closing of 139.70.