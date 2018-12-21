Stocks rebound as investors hunt bargains amid bailout hopes

Stocks on Thursday broke out from a three-session bear hug as investors opted to make the most of irresistible valuations, whereas hints the government is close to finalise a deal with International Monetary Fund (IMF) also improved sentiment amid economic outlook jitters, dealers said.

Hamad Aslam, Director Research at Elixir Securities, said today’s rally was against all odds as the global rout continued owing to a persistent hawkish outlook by US Federal Reserve despite the fact that all leading indicators were showing signs of a significant slowdown ahead.

“On the domestic front media splashed stories of imminent hikes in taxation, increase in energy tariffs, and the possibility of further rupee devaluation as required by the IMF,” Aslam said.

He added that it also meant the government was heading closer towards securing an IMF bailout program as it was the need of the hour. Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index gained 0.46 percent or 173.37 points to close at 38,236.52 points level. KSE-30 shares index followed suit with a high of 0.37 percent or 65.89 points to end at 18,084.87 points level. Of 342 active scrips, 212 moved up, 109 retreated, and 21 remained unchanged. The ready market volumes stood at 136.687 billion shares against a turnover of 101.040 billion shares in the previous session.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said stocks showed recovery led by oversold cement, banking, and fertiliser scrips as investors weighed policy actions by the government to shrink current account deficit by 10 percent for July-November 2018.

“Speculations on likely approval of the 13th IMF bailout package amid proposed government policy measures contributed to a bullish close at the PSX,” Mehanti added An analyst from Ismail Iqbal Securities said the market turned positive due to some clarity on IMF loan program. “Decline in global oil prices was an additional breather, though it brought exploration and production stocks under pressure, most of the other sectors and the country’s economy would ultimately benefit from a relief in import bill and energy costs,” the analyst added. An analyst from WE Financial Services Ltd said stocks surged after the policy board directed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to reduce the financial services charges in order to facilitate the ease of doing business. A leading trader said the market went up because of continuous three sessions of decline which made room for some fresh investment. “However, still the foreign investors are on the selling side. Some domestic institutions might emerge as sellers in coming session because of year-end closing and book available gains,” the trader said.

He added that cement sector might see fresh buying on reports the government had initiated a plan to start constructing one power plant near Mohammad. “This would generate activity in cement and steel sectors,” the trader added.

The highest gainers were Pakistan Tobacco, up Rs109.74 to close at Rs2521.08/share, and Millat Tractors, up Rs29.32 to finish at Rs906.00/share.

Companies that booked highest losses were Jubilee Life Insurance, down Rs20.00 to close at Rs480.00/share, and Blessed Textile, down Rs15.44 to close at Rs293.55/share. Pakistan Elektron recorded the highest volumes with a turnover of 8.423 million shares, while its scrip gained Rs1.28 to close at Rs26.89/share. The lowest volumes were witnessed in Pakistan Telecommunication Limited, recording a turnover of 11.839 billion shares, and losing Rs0.28 to end at Rs9.63/share.