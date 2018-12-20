‘Researchers to be awarded’

OKARA: The Minister for Agriculture Malik Nouman Ahmad Langrial Wednesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan had decided to give 50 per cent amount to the researcher on introducing new technology in agriculture field.

Addressing participants of an inaugural ceremony of completion of building of the Okara-Depalpur sub campus of the University of Agricultural Faisalabad (UAF), Langrial said 50 percent amount would be given to the university. The minister said the government had declared agriculture emergency in the province. UAF Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal and Agriculture Secretary Dr Wasif Khursheed were also present.

The minister said the PTI-led government had allocated special funds in provincial and federal budgets for students.