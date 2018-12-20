Govt committed to improving living standards of people: minister

TIMERGARA: Provincial Minister for Information Shaukat Yousafzai said on Wednesday the government was committed to improving living standards of people through the provision of quality education, healthcare and other facilities.

Talking to reporters at the Chakdarra Press Club, he said the provincial government had especially focused on the education sector as without education no nation can prosper.

He added that those spreading rumours about the reversal of the 18th Amendment actually wanted to create unrest. “The government is appointing right men for the right jobs purely on merit,” he said, adding, the government would leave no stone unturned to end corruption and nepotism from government institutions.

Shaukat Yousafzai claimed that across-the-board accountability had been started to strengthen the government institutions. “It wasn’t bad to take a U-turns to achieve the great goal of establishing a welfare state,” he said and blasted the previous rulers for availing huge loans.

However, he said, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government would successfully steer the country out of the current financial crisis.