Biggest musical event with Junoon, Sooper and Geo

KARACHI: The passion that changed the entire phenomenon of the Pakistani music, jolted the Indian industry and fired the Pakistani youth with pop music, was the “Junoon Band,” which is returning to drive the youth to ecstasy and exuberance.

The Junoon Band was an instant hit when it first hit the waves propelling the troupers to instant stardom. The band has reunited after splitting 13 years ago to perform at the “The Reunion Concert.” They would perform together on December 25, 2018 at the concert organised by the Geo TV network and it will be held at the Moin Khan Academy formerly, the DHA Sports Club.

The concert, the likes of which may never have been seen in the country would be one of the biggest ever staged. If the music lovers want to join the country’s music revolution and rekindle the past then they must join the concert on Dec 25th.

The tickets are available at www.yayvo.com or TCS Express Centres. Already the tickets for the Brown Circle and Platinum Launch have been sold out, while those of Pink, Silver and Gold are being sold. So hurry if you do not want to be left out.

The “Junoon Band” rehearsed the national anthem together at a local studio after 13 years. The vocalists said it is great to be together again and the reunion would be celebrated at the birth anniversary of the Quaid-i-Azam. They have asked the people to come in large number to support and rejoice them.