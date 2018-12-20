Bid to establish one-party rule to be foiled: PPP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Syed Khursheed Shah Wednesday said that attempt to establish one-party rule would be resisted tooth and nail.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan accepted his failure and of his government with talking about mid-term elections in just first four months of his government.

“But the failure of Imran Khan and his government is not a failure of Parliament and if the decisions are made in Parliament, the situation could be improved,” he said while talking with the newsmen at the Parliament House on Wednesday.

Syed Khursheed said when the prime minister just in first four months of his government started talking about the mid-term election, what the bigger failure will be than it. “Even such kind of comment was not made by weaker prime ministers. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain who assumed the power for a short period of time even did not say such things,” he said.

In a reply to a question, Syed Khursheed Shah said it could not be said at this moment whether there would be new elections or change within Parliament. “The opposition and the PPP still in favour that the present assembly should complete its constitutional term,” he said.

He said the opposition did not want to create uncertain situation for the people as the country is already facing economic crisis.